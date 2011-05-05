E!Renews 'After Lately' For Second Season
The E! Network
announced on Thursday that it will order additional episodes of After Lately,
the "mocku-series" starring Chelsea Handler.
After Lately takes viewers
behind-the-scenes of Handler's late-night talk show Chelsea Lately.
"This series is comedic to its core and showcases Chelsea and her hilarious team
in a fun and innovative way," said Lisa Berger, president, entertainment programming
for E! "It's exciting for us to announce that we're going back into production
on additional episodes."
The series also
stars Chuy Bravo, Sarah Colonna, Brad Wollack, Chris Franjola, Heather
McDonald, Jeff Wild, Johnny Kansas, Steve Marmalstein and Handler's brother
Roy.
After Lately garnered roughly one
million total viewers each week during its first season.
