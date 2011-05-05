E!Renews 'After Lately' For Second Season

The E! Network

announced on Thursday that it will order additional episodes of After Lately,

the "mocku-series" starring Chelsea Handler.

After Lately takes viewers

behind-the-scenes of Handler's late-night talk show Chelsea Lately.

"This series is comedic to its core and showcases Chelsea and her hilarious team

in a fun and innovative way," said Lisa Berger, president, entertainment programming

for E! "It's exciting for us to announce that we're going back into production

on additional episodes."

The series also

stars Chuy Bravo, Sarah Colonna, Brad Wollack, Chris Franjola, Heather

McDonald, Jeff Wild, Johnny Kansas, Steve Marmalstein and Handler's brother

Roy.

After Lately garnered roughly one

million total viewers each week during its first season.