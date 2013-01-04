E! Programming President Lisa Berger Resigns
E! president of entertainment programming Lisa Berger has
resigned from the NBCUniversal cable network, she announced Friday.
"After nine wonderful years at E!, I have made the difficult
decision to leave my post as president, entertainment programming," Berger said
in a statement. "My time at E! has been an amazing experience both
professionally and personally, and it is hard to sum up nearly a decade of show
launches, milestone moments and incredible friendships. I am extremely proud
of all of our accomplishments taking the network to record heights and forever
grateful to my team whose talent and dedication knows no bounds. Although
it won't be easy for me to say goodbye, I look forward to sharing the news of
my next challenge in the months ahead."
Berger had been at E! since 2003, where she oversaw the
launch of shows like Keeping Up With the
Kardashians as well as its myriad spinoffs and late-night chat show Chelsea Lately. Prior to that, she was
executive VP of creative affairs for Fox Television Studios Production for four
years and had a 12-year tenure at MTV Networks.
"Lisa's talent and creative vision have been invaluable
to the success of E! over the past 9 years," said E! president Suzanne
Kolb. "Her passion and commitment to her work and her team are unparalleled and
she will be dearly missed. I look forward to celebrating her many future
accomplishments."
A search is expected to commence immediately for Berger's
replacement.
