E! Programming President Lisa Berger Resigns

E! president of entertainment programming Lisa Berger has

resigned from the NBCUniversal cable network, she announced Friday.

"After nine wonderful years at E!, I have made the difficult

decision to leave my post as president, entertainment programming," Berger said

in a statement. "My time at E! has been an amazing experience both

professionally and personally, and it is hard to sum up nearly a decade of show

launches, milestone moments and incredible friendships. I am extremely proud

of all of our accomplishments taking the network to record heights and forever

grateful to my team whose talent and dedication knows no bounds. Although

it won't be easy for me to say goodbye, I look forward to sharing the news of

my next challenge in the months ahead."

Berger had been at E! since 2003, where she oversaw the

launch of shows like Keeping Up With the

Kardashians as well as its myriad spinoffs and late-night chat show Chelsea Lately. Prior to that, she was

executive VP of creative affairs for Fox Television Studios Production for four

years and had a 12-year tenure at MTV Networks.

"Lisa's talent and creative vision have been invaluable

to the success of E! over the past 9 years," said E! president Suzanne

Kolb. "Her passion and commitment to her work and her team are unparalleled and

she will be dearly missed. I look forward to celebrating her many future

accomplishments."

A search is expected to commence immediately for Berger's

replacement.