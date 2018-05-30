E! Preps ‘Sex and the City’ Marathon to Mark Show’s 20th Anniversary

E! will offer a three-day Sex and the City marathon to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the series’ debut. Each of the 94 episodes will air in the “binge-a-thon,” which starts Friday, June 8 and wraps Sunday, June 10.

E! will kick things off with a special E! News program with a Sex and the City theme, hosted by Erin Lim and Carissa Culiner.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis starred in Sex and the City, which debuted on HBO in 1998.

Darren Star created Sex and the City, based on newspaper columns by Candace Bushnell. The executive producers were Michael Patrick King, Cindy Chupack, John Melfi and Jenny Bicks.

E! says the Sex marathon is timed to National Best Friend Day June 8.

Amazon Prime offers all six seasons of Sex and the City.

E! is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.