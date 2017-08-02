E! Preps ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Anniversary Special

E! will air the 90-minute Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special Sunday, Sept. 24. Host, and executive producer, Ryan Seacrest sits down with stars Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie to reflect on “the most monumental events in their lives,” says E!

“Since the show’s inception ten years ago, viewers have watched the family evolve, grow and become a huge part of today’s pop culture zeitgeist,” said Jeff Olde, executive VP of programming & development at E!. “In celebrating the family’s decade on the air, we are extremely grateful for the fans all over the world who have ‘kept up’ since the beginning.”

The 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns Oct. 1. Says E!, “From backyard camping and wine tasting in Santa Barbara to jet-setting to Mexico for birthday shenanigans, the family is determined to get back to basics, but not without some challenges along the way.”

The season sees Kim debate removing herself from the spotlight to focus on her family after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions and Bunim/Murray Productions. Besides Seacrest, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian are executive producers, as are Gil Goldschein, Jeff Jenkins, Farnaz Farjam-Chazan and Amanda Weinstein at Bunim/Murray.