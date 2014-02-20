E! To Premiere Weekly Series ‘The Fabulist’ March 17

Reality star Kristin Cavallari (Laguna Beach and The Hills) and designer Orly Shani will host a weekly half-hour series The Fabulist for E!, premiering March 17 at 8:30 p.m.

A panel of “tastemakers” will join them to discuss fashion, pop culture and lifestyle trends.

In concurrence with the launch of the new series, E! online component The Trend will be renamed The Fabulist as part of a multiplatform experience. The Trend was launched on Eonline in Nov. 2012.

“The Fabulist is the ultimate guide to tomorrow’s must-haves, must-dos and must-don’ts from the point of view of the industry experts and red hot tastemakers who are driving the trends,” said Jeff Olde, executive VP, programming & development, E!. “Plus with the show’s unparalleled digital extensions, viewers can access The Fabulist across all platforms 24/7 for the latest news and scoop on everything fashion, beauty and lifestyle.”

The series is produced by hud:sun Media and the executive producers are Michael Rourke, Mioshi Hill, and Kay O’Connell.