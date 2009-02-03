E! Plans New Series with ‘Girls Next Door’ Star Wilkinson

Kendra Wilkinson, the former playboy playmate and a star of E!’s Girls Next Door, is starring in her own spinoff reality show tentatively called Kendra.

Eight episodes of the show are slated to appear on E! later this year.

The show will document Wilkinson’s transition from the pampered life she led at the Playboy Mansion to the real world where she manages her career, does everyday tasks for the first time, and plans her wedding with her fiancé, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Hank Baskett.

Wilkinson’s family members as well as Hugh Hefner and an array of Playboy bunnies also appear in the show.

New episodes of Girls Next Door debuts this fall.

Kendra is produced by Prometheus Entertainment, Fox Television Studios, and Alta Loma Entertainment. Kevin Burns is executive producer.