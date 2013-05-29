E! Picks Up 'Access Hollywood Live' for Daytime

E! has acquired the syndicated entertainment newsmagazine Access Hollywood Live for its daytime schedule, a network spokesperson confirmed.

The series, which is distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television, will air daily at 3 p.m. starting June 10.

Access Hollywood Live, a daytime spinoff of the flagship Access Hollywood, is hosted by Billy Bush and Kit Hoover and currently in its third season. It debuted in September 2010, initially on NBC and Fox owned stations.

The show is executive produced by Rob Silverstein and the Access Hollywood team at KNBC-TV in Los Angeles.

The Wrap first reported the story.