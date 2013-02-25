E! Oscar Red Carpet Coverage Rises 8%

E!'s Live from the Red

Carpet: The 2013 Academy Awards averaged nearly 3.7 million total viewers

on Sunday from 5:30-8:30 p.m., up 3% from 2012's special, according to Nielsen

data.

The telecast, which was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana

Rancic, was the most-watched Oscars red carpet coverage in network history. It

also drew 1.9 million adults 18-49, up 8% over 2012 its largest showing in the

key demo in 11 years.

While final ratings are yet to be released, ABC's telecast

of the 85th Academy Awards was also up 19% in the key demo in

preliminary ratings.