E! Orders Second Season of ‘Rob & Chyna’

Unscripted series Rob & Chyna, following the every move of Rob Kardashian and fiancée Blac Chyna, has been picked up for a second season on E! The eight-episode new season airs next year.

Kardashian, brother of Kourtney, Kim and Khloe, has appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Dancing With the Stars.

Chyna is a model and entrepreneur.

“Rob and Chyna’s romance struck such a chord with our viewers, who were engaged in their story even before we started filming the first season,” said Jeff Olde, executive VP, programming and development, E! “We are excited to share the next chapter of their story.”

On Dec. 18, E! airs Rob & Chyna Baby Special.

Rob & Chyna is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions. Seacrest is an executive producer on behalf of his production company. Gil Goldschein, Jeff Jenkins, Farnaz Farjam and Ailee O'Neill are executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Walter Mosley are also EPs.