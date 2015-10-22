E! Orders Second Season of ‘I Am Cait’

E! announced Thursday it has picked up a second season of docuseries I Am Cait.

The series, which follows Caitlyn Jenner as she lives her life as a transgender woman, will premiere the second season in 2016.

“Caitlyn’s story has ignited a global conversation on the transgender community on a scale that has never been seen before,” said Jeff Olde, executive VP, programming and development, E! “We are honored Caitlyn has chosen to continue to share her ongoing story with our viewers around the world.”

The series is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and is executive produced by Jenner, Gil Goldschein, Jeff Jenkins, Farnaz Farjam, Andrea Metz and Melissa Bidwell.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the conversation,” said Jenner.

The premiere of I Am Cait pulled in 2.3 million viewers 18-49, the most-watched unscripted series premiere on cable in 2015.