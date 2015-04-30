E! Orders Scripted Pilot from Jonathan Abrahams

Following a successful launch of its first-ever scripted series The Royals, E! has ordered a pilot for another scripted series The Arrangement.

The drama, described as a “Cinderella story for modern times,” is from Mad Men writer Jonathan Abrahams. The Arrangement centers on a young actress who, after getting a dream-like first date with her male costar, is presented with a contract that details their entire relationship.

Abrahams will executive produce the project along with Jimmy Fox of All3Media’s Objective Productions USA. All3Media America’s Stephen Lambert and Eli Holzman will also serve as executive producers. Universal Cable Productions is set to produce.

The Arrangement is E!’s third scripted pilot, following The Royals (which was renewed for a second season before its premiere) and Songbyrd, which never went to series.