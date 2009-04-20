E! Orders Kardashian Spinoff

E! has ordered a spinoff of Keeping Up with The Kardashians starring Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. The series, Kourtney and Khloe in Miami (wt), will follow the sisters as they move to Miami and open a boutique.

Keeping Up producers Ryan Seacrest Productions and Bunim Murray Productions will also produce the new series. Seacrest has a first-look deal with Comcast Entertainment Group, which owns E!

"We are thrilled to be working with Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and E! Entertainment again on this next project," said Seacrest in a statement. "The girls' journey to Miami will be sure to entertain audiences and Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans will not be disappointed as their wit, sincerity and drama will not be missed."

E! also ordered The Lamas Family (wt) from The Bachelor's Mike Fleiss. The half hour series stars Shayne, who won the heart of Matt Grant on the ABC reality series last year, as well as her two siblings A.J. and Dakota. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is the father of A.J. and Shayne, and he serves as a mentor to Shayne, although he has a frosty relationship with his son.

"This is a family only Hollywood could produce. From the twists and turns of the interpersonal dynamics to the hilarious antics, we know viewers will be highly entertained," said E! executive VP of programming and series development Lisa Berger, announcing the pickup. "We are excited to work with Mike Fleiss and Warner Horizon who have a track record of creating fantastic shows that speaks for itself. We have no doubt they will be able to capture all the comedy and drama that makes this cast of characters so appealing."