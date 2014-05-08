E! Orders Diane von Furstenberg Reality Competition
E! has given a series order to The DVF Project, a reality competition in which several young women compete for a job working for fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.
The series will premiere in late 2014.
“Diane von Furstenberg is one of fashion’s most innovative designers and a true icon who inspires women to seize opportunities,” said Jeff Olde, E! executive VP, programming and development.
The series is produced by Electus and Hud:sun Media. Chris Grant, Michael Rourke, Mioshi Hill, Corie Henson, Lenid Rolov and Diane von Furstenberg will serve as executive producers.
