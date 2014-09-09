E! Orders Christina Milian Reality Series

E! has ordered a new reality series following singer Christina Milian, the network announced Tuesday. Christina Milian Turned Up is scheduled to premiere in the first quarter on 2015.

"We simply adore Christina,” said E! executive VP of original programming and development Jeff Olde. "She’s young, vibrant and a highly accomplished artist who has a hectic life balancing the glitz and glamour of celebrity, and the rough and tumble world of hip hop, with the more relatable moments of being a mom, newly back on the dating scene, and trying to make things better for her family.”

Christina Milian Turned Up is produced by Banca Studio and G3 Production in association with Lionsgate Television. It is executive produced by Roy Bank, Kelsey Grammer, Stella Bulochnikov, Brian Sher, Larissa A.K. Matsson, Carmen Milian and Christina Milian.