E! Online to Live Stream From Red Carpet at Latin Music Awards

E! Online will once again be streaming from the red carpet at the 2012 Billboard Latin Music Awards Presented by State Farm in the run-up to the event being aired on Telemundo at 7 p.m. Eastern on April 26.

E! Online's Marc Malkin and E! News Now's Liz Hernandez will be hosting the streaming, which will begin at 6 P.M. Eastern, with the help of Yarel Ramos, host of mun2's Reventón con Yarel.

E! first streamed its red carpet coverage last year.

Celebrities expected for the red carpet portion of awards include Pitbull, Don Omar, Paulina Rubio, Marc Anthony, the rock band Mana, Juanes, Jenni Rivera and Michel Telo.