E! Network Books Bookers

E! has assembled a quartet of bookers to line up celebrities to appear on the network's series including E! News, The Daily 10 and Live From the Red Carpet.

Handling "A-list" bookings will be Claudia Cagan, Robert Ell, Katrina Wan and Noelia Murphy. Cagan joins E! as senior segment producer, TV bookings. Her resume includes ET, Extra, and Politically Incorrect. Handling the big-screen stars will be Ell, who is returning to E! as senior segment producer, film bookings. Wan, from Buena Vista Pictures, will be segment producer, film bookings. Murphy, whose credits include The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Emmys and the Golden Globes, has been named segment producer, TV bookings.