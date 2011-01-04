E! Launches ‘The Dance Scene'

E! will launch a new docu-series entitled The Dance Scene (working title), Lisa

Berger, evp, entertainment programming announced Tuesday.

The show, which comes from Ryan Seacrest Productions, is set to premiere Apr.

10.

The eight-episode, 30-minute weekly series will follow the

life and work of choreographer Laurieann Gibson, known for her work with

artists such as Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys.

Ryan Seacrest and Amber Mazzola will serve as executive producers.

"The competitive world of the professional dancer is

grueling creative work. Watching Laurieann mentor these young artists,

who will do anything to make it in the business, gives us a glimpse into a

world where the pursuit of success and excellence outweighs all else," Berger

said.

"Dance is at the center of pop culture - today more than ever - and

Laurieann is an amazing force accelerating this huge wave of creativity. This

series gives audiences an insider's view of how competitive the dance world is,

the talent and ambition that a dancer needs to be successful in the Hollywood

scene, and the drama that ensues along the way," said Seacrest.

"I'm humbled and thankful that Ryan and my new E! family are visionary

enough to give me this opportunity to present the dance world in an inspiring

yet unvarnished way," said Gibson. "I hope that this show

compels everyone to believe in their own greatness."