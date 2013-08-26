E! Hires Noah Pollack as Programming Senior VP

E! has hired Noah Pollack, who joins from Lifetime, as senior VP, programming and development, reporting to executive VP of programming and development Jeff Olde and tasked with series development and original programming across a variety of genres.

He officially starts this fall, the pop-culture network said.

Most recently Pollack was VP, reality programming for Lifetime where he oversaw the development and production of series and pilots including Pretty Wicked Moms, The Week The Women Went and The Houstons: On Our Own, E! said.

Prior to Lifetime, he was VP, series development & original programming, at Vh1, where he launched franchises including Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, Basketball Wives and Tough Love, E! said. Before that he worked at USA Network and Bunim/Murray Productions.



