E! Hires Former ABC Exec to Head Scripted Programming
E! has named Kevin Plunkett to the newly created position of
senior VP, scripted programming, the network said Monday.
In the role, he will oversee E!'s scripted development as
the NBCUniversal-owned network looks to break into the scripted originals
business. Plunkett will report to Lisa Berger, president, entertainment
programming.
"It is very exciting for all of us at E! to enter this
new programming genre, and we know that Kevin is the right person to lead the
charge," Berger said. "He has both the experience and the creative
vision that will help us establish and build a great scripted programming
initiative that is uniquely tailored to appeal to the E! audience."
Plunkett most recently spent six years as senior VP of
comedy development at ABC Studios after serving as head of current comedy
programming at the ABC network. He previously held development and programming
positions at Paramount Network Television, ABC Family and Disney Channel.
