E! Hires Former ABC Exec to Head Scripted Programming

E! has named Kevin Plunkett to the newly created position of

senior VP, scripted programming, the network said Monday.

In the role, he will oversee E!'s scripted development as

the NBCUniversal-owned network looks to break into the scripted originals

business. Plunkett will report to Lisa Berger, president, entertainment

programming.

"It is very exciting for all of us at E! to enter this

new programming genre, and we know that Kevin is the right person to lead the

charge," Berger said. "He has both the experience and the creative

vision that will help us establish and build a great scripted programming

initiative that is uniquely tailored to appeal to the E! audience."

Plunkett most recently spent six years as senior VP of

comedy development at ABC Studios after serving as head of current comedy

programming at the ABC network. He previously held development and programming

positions at Paramount Network Television, ABC Family and Disney Channel.