E! Greenlights Series Following British Pop Group The Saturdays

E! Entertainment announced a new series Monday that will follow the British pop group The Saturdays.



Chasing The Saturdays will premiere Jan. 20 at 10 p.m.

The series will follow the vocal group as they move to Hollywood to begin work on their debut U.S. album. To date, The Saturdays have had eleven top 10 singles in the U.K. and three top 10 U.K. albums.

"The Saturdays are a pop phenomenon with magnetic appeal and tremendous talent, and we are excited to capture their next chapter as they win over the hearts and playlists of America," said E! president Suzanne Kolb. "Chasing The Saturdays is a perfect addition to E!'s popular Sunday night reality block, which continues to deliver can't miss original programming to viewers year-round."