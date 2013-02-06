E! Greenlights Series About Pop Group The Wanted

E! Network on Wednesday greenlit a reality series following British

pop group The Wanted.



The Wanted Life (working title), premiering in June,

will follow the professional and personal lives of the pop group as they move

to Los Angeles to record their third album and prepare for a U.S. and European

tour. The series is produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions, SB Productions and

Global TV UK. Executive producers are Ryan Seacrest, Adam Sher, Scooter Braun,

Ashley Tabor and Danny Rose.





"The rock star lifestyle is something that everyone has

fantasized about and The Wanted are giving viewers total access into their

world as they live out this dream," said E! president Suzanne Kolb.

"This series is a perfect blend of music, bromance and superstardom chronicling

the lives of one of music's biggest groups as they continue to make their mark

on the global stage."