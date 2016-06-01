E! Greenlights ‘Rob & Chyna’ Docuseries

E! has greenlit docuseries Rob & Chyna, about Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna as they await the birth of a baby. The season will feature six one-hour episodes and premieres on E! later this year.

Rob is the brother of famed Kardashians Kourtney, Kim and Khloe.

The project comes from Ryan Seacrest Productions and Bunim/Murray Productions.

“Very few love stories have created as much pop culture buzz as Rob and Chyna’s, and we are thrilled to see Rob in such a happy place,” said Jeff Olde, executive VP, original programming & development, E! “We are excited to share the next chapter in their relationship.”

Executive producers include Seacrest; Kris Jenner; and Gil Goldschein, Jeff Jenkins, Farnaz Farjam and Ailee O'Neill for Bunim/Murray Productions.

Kardashian has appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Dancing With the Stars.

Chyna is a model and entrepreneur.