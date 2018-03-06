E! Greenlights New ‘Botched’ Season

E! has greenlit a new season of its hit reality series Botched, the network said Tuesday.



The series, which follows doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif as they tackle difficult reconstructive procedures, will return for a fifth season later this year. The current fourth season returns with new episodes May 9.





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckhq5T_dU6g[/embed]





The first half of the fourth season of Botched finished with 1.2 million total viewers consistently ranked across the Top 10 original programs on Sundays and Thursday in Primetime (8-11pm) across multiple demos, according to E!.



Botched is an Evolution Media production with Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin and Matt Westmore serving as Executive Producers, said E!.