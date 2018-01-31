E! Greenlights ‘Model Squad’ Docu-Series

E! has greenlit the docu-series Model Squad, which follows supermodels as they struggle to make their name in fashion. E! is on board for eight one-hour episodes. The show is produced by Trooper Entertainment in association with Lionsgate and IMG.

E! will air a preview special, Model Squad: Fashion Week, Monday, Feb. 12th. The series will launch later this year.

"The women of Model Squad have achieved incredible success at a very young age," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive VP of development and production, E!. "This series gives our viewers an exclusive front-row seat as they watch real top models compete against and support each other through the triumphs and the challenges of the mega-pressure world of high fashion."

Daniela Braga, Olivia Culpo, Hannah Ferguson and Ping Hue are some of the models to be featured on the show.

“Captained by executive producer Dave Caplan, Model Squad represents how Lionsgate alternative programming seeks out and works with the best in the business,” said Jennifer O’Connell, Lionsgate executive VP of alternative programming, “and in this case, women who are at the top of the modeling game.”