E! Greenlights ‘Botched’ for Season Three

E! has picked up reality series Botched for a third season, the network announced on Wednesday.

The renewal comes ahead of Botched’s mid-season two finale, which airs July 12.

The series follows plastic surgeons Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif as they attempt to fix their clients’ previous surgeries.

“Plastic surgery has and continues to be a pop culture obsession,” said Jeff Olde, executive VP, programming and development, E!, in a statement. “Botched not only delivers on the pursuit of perfection phenomenon, but also inspires viewers with heartwarming stories as Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif transform patients’ lives.”

So far this season, Botched is averaging a 0.9 among adults 18-49 and 1.5 million total viewers according to live-plus-3 ratings.

Season two will pick up with eight additional episodes in the fall, while the third season will land on the network in 2016.

Botched, from Evolution Media, is executive produced by Douglas Ross, Gregory B. Stewart, Alex Baskin and Matt Westmore with Dubrow, Nassif and Robert Carroll serving as coEPs.