E! Going ‘Pretty Wild'

E! Entertainment Television has ordered Pretty Wild

(working title), an unscripted series following the lives of three teenage

sisters, Tess Taylor, Alexis and Gabrielle Neiers, all regulars on the young

Hollywood social circuit.

Alexis made headlines in late 2009 when she was accused of

being involved with a burglary ring. The series will chronicle her navigating

the legal system and the lead-up to the trial.

"These sisters are compelling, unpredictable and drop dead

gorgeous - perfect prey for all that Hollywood

has to offer, the good, the bad and the ugly," said Lisa Berger, Executive VP

of entertainment programming at E! "Their lives were recently turned upside

down and our viewers will be there every step of the way to find out what

happens next."

Pretty Wild would join Keeping Up with the Kardashians

and Leave it to Lamas as part of E!'s unscripted lineup.

Borderline Amazing Productions and New Wave Entertainment

are producing the series, with Tom Brunelle and Chelsea Handler serving as

executive producers. Handler also hosts E!'s late night comedy show Chelsea

Lately.