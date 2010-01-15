E! Going ‘Pretty Wild'
By Alex Weprin
E! Entertainment Television has ordered Pretty Wild
(working title), an unscripted series following the lives of three teenage
sisters, Tess Taylor, Alexis and Gabrielle Neiers, all regulars on the young
Hollywood social circuit.
Alexis made headlines in late 2009 when she was accused of
being involved with a burglary ring. The series will chronicle her navigating
the legal system and the lead-up to the trial.
"These sisters are compelling, unpredictable and drop dead
gorgeous - perfect prey for all that Hollywood
has to offer, the good, the bad and the ugly," said Lisa Berger, Executive VP
of entertainment programming at E! "Their lives were recently turned upside
down and our viewers will be there every step of the way to find out what
happens next."
Pretty Wild would join Keeping Up with the Kardashians
and Leave it to Lamas as part of E!'s unscripted lineup.
Borderline Amazing Productions and New Wave Entertainment
are producing the series, with Tom Brunelle and Chelsea Handler serving as
executive producers. Handler also hosts E!'s late night comedy show Chelsea
Lately.
