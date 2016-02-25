E! GM Stotsky Upped to President

Adam Stotsky, general manager at pop culture network E!, has been named president, expanding his responsibilities to include all unscripted programming and development. Stotsky will continue his role as president of Esquire Network and continues to report to Frances Berwick, president, lifestyle networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

“Adam is an exceptional senior executive who has been successful in leading the teams at E! and Esquire Network and setting their strategic direction for future growth,” said Berwick. “I am excited to announce his well-deserved promotion and expand his responsibilities at E! as we continue to build on our success as a multiplatform powerhouse offering exclusive access to celebrity lifestyles and the world of entertainment.”

Stotsky joined E! as general manager in 2014 and has led Esquire Network since it launched two and a half years ago. Prior to that, Stotsky was general manager of the G4 network, a post he took on in January 2012.

He previously served as president of marketing for NBC Entertainment. From 2001 to 2008, Stotsky held senior marketing positions at Syfy, including executive VP, global brand strategy and market development.