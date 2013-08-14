E! Extends First Season of 'Total Divas'

E! has ordered six more episodes of the unscripted series Total Divas' debut season, the network announced on Wednesday.

Total Divas, which will now air for a total of 14 episodes in season one, follows WWE's Divas through their everyday lives. The additional episodes will begin airing on Nov. 17 with the summer finale airing Sept. 15.

The series debuted on E! July 28 to 1.3 million adults 18-49 and 2 million total viewers, making Total Divas the net's most-watched show premiere since Married to Jonas garnered 1.8 million viewers last August.

"Our audience has embraced Total Divas in a big way and we're excited to build on the show's tremendous momentum with six additional episodes," said Jeff Olde, executive VP, program development at E!. "For many women, WWE Divas possess aspirational personalities because of their glamorous lifestyles and international stardom, but it's their genuine and dynamic personal lives that have truly captivated so many viewers."

The reality show, which is produced by WWE and Bunim-Murray Productions, features WWE Divas Natalya, Brie and Nikki Bella (The Bella Twins), and Naomi and Cameron (The Funkadactyls). Divas-in-training, JoJo and Eva Marie, are also spotlighted in the series.