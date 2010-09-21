E! Expands Weeknight Newscast To One Hour

E! Entertainment will double its weeknight news telecast to an hour come late October.

Beginning Oct. 25, E! News will expand from a half-hour to one-hour format, airing weeknights from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the network. Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will continue as lead anchors of the franchise, which covers breaking entertainment news, exclusive celebrity interviews and the hottest red carpet events

The one-hour series will feature a new state-of-the-art set, as well as more reports and exclusives with the show's correspondents traveling to cover pop culture's biggest events. Popular personalities previously seen on E!'s Daily 10 news series will also become an integral part of the nightly show. In addition, the show will feature Daily 10 branded segments.

