E! Expands Live News With ‘Daily Pop’

E! will expand its live news programming lineup with the introduction of its daytime broadcast series, Daily Pop, premiering Monday, May 1, at 12 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner, the two-hour program will deliver news about the biggest pop culture stories of the day.

Daily Pop had tested on air at the end of last year.

“By expanding our live offerings in daytime, the Daily Pop continues to bring viewers E! News’ unique, genuine and interesting point-of-view, delivered by our entertainment experts sharing inside scoop on the biggest stories of the day,” said John Najarian, executive VP and GM of E! News and Digital.

E! is part of NBCUniversal.