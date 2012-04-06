E! Expands ‘Kardashians' to One-Hour Episodes

E! is expanding the seventh season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to 18 one-hour episodes and moving

it to a new 9 p.m. timeslot when it premieres on Sunday, May 20.

Previous seasons were composed of mostly half-hour episodes,

though some special one-hours did air, and the 18-episode order is larger than

in seasons past. The new earlier timeslot will set Kardashians up to launch new series Mrs. Eastwood & Company, which chronicles the adventures of

Clint Eastwood's family, at 10 p.m.

Kardashians is a

major franchise for E!, claiming five of the network's top 10 most watched

telecasts. The series is produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions and Bunim/Murray

Productions.