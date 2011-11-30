E! Exec Dolcemaschio Named President of NBCU Cable Reality Studio

Longtime

E! Entertainment executive Steve Dolcemaschio has been named president of the

NBCUniversal's reality studio, currently known as Comcast Entertainment

Studios.

Reporting

directly to Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and Cable

Studios, Dolcemaschio will oversee the production studio, which will be renamed

in 2012. The studio currently produces shows for NBCU's cable networks

including E!'s The Soup, Fashion Police and Ice Loves Coco, as well as The Style Network's Giuliana & Bill and GSN's Baggage.

Dolcemaschio

will move from his current role as COO of E! Entertainment over the next

several months, with Jay James, executive VP of development, continuing to lead

studio development under Dolcemaschio.

"From

the moment I began working with Steve, I've been impressed by his business

skills and his operational savvy," said Hammer. "He's the perfect

person to help grow the studio into an even more vital resource for innovative

programming both inside and outside the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment

family."

Dolcemaschio

has been with E! Entertainment for 11 years, the last six spent as COO. Prior to joining E!, he served as COO/CFO for

BBDO West in Los Angeles and San Francisco.