E! Exec Dolcemaschio Named President of NBCU Cable Reality Studio
Longtime
E! Entertainment executive Steve Dolcemaschio has been named president of the
NBCUniversal's reality studio, currently known as Comcast Entertainment
Studios.
Reporting
directly to Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and Cable
Studios, Dolcemaschio will oversee the production studio, which will be renamed
in 2012. The studio currently produces shows for NBCU's cable networks
including E!'s The Soup, Fashion Police and Ice Loves Coco, as well as The Style Network's Giuliana & Bill and GSN's Baggage.
Dolcemaschio
will move from his current role as COO of E! Entertainment over the next
several months, with Jay James, executive VP of development, continuing to lead
studio development under Dolcemaschio.
"From
the moment I began working with Steve, I've been impressed by his business
skills and his operational savvy," said Hammer. "He's the perfect
person to help grow the studio into an even more vital resource for innovative
programming both inside and outside the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment
family."
Dolcemaschio
has been with E! Entertainment for 11 years, the last six spent as COO. Prior to joining E!, he served as COO/CFO for
BBDO West in Los Angeles and San Francisco.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.