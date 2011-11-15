E! Entertainment, Chelsea Handler Sign New Multiyear Deal
E! Entertainment and comedian Chelsea Handler have struck
a new multiyear agreement that will extend the network's late night series Chelsea Lately through 2014, with
Handler continuing in her role as host and executive producer.
Under the deal, Handler's production company, Borderline
Amazing Productions, will develop and produce shows for E! and NBCUniversal,
which will have first look rights to all the company's projects. Handler, alongside
Tom Brunelle, will continue to serve as executive producers
for Chelsea Lately and its faux-reality spinoff After Lately, which premieres its second season Nov. 27
Chelsea Lately currently ranks as the highest-rated and most-watched
talk show with women 18-34, and recently delivered its highest-rated and
most-watched telecast ever on Oct. 10 at 11 p.m. with 1.8 million total viewers.
"Chelsea is an extraordinary talent whose smart,
clever, no-holds-barred point of view has clearly been embraced by
viewers," said Suzanne Kolb, president, E! "We are thrilled to continue
our partnership with Chelsea as we build on the success of Chelsea Lately, which has become the late night destination for
young adults, and collaborate with Borderline Amazing Productions on developing
even more hit shows."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.