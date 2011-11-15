E! Entertainment, Chelsea Handler Sign New Multiyear Deal

E! Entertainment and comedian Chelsea Handler have struck

a new multiyear agreement that will extend the network's late night series Chelsea Lately through 2014, with

Handler continuing in her role as host and executive producer.

Under the deal, Handler's production company, Borderline

Amazing Productions, will develop and produce shows for E! and NBCUniversal,

which will have first look rights to all the company's projects. Handler, alongside

Tom Brunelle, will continue to serve as executive producers

for Chelsea Lately and its faux-reality spinoff After Lately, which premieres its second season Nov. 27

Chelsea Lately currently ranks as the highest-rated and most-watched

talk show with women 18-34, and recently delivered its highest-rated and

most-watched telecast ever on Oct. 10 at 11 p.m. with 1.8 million total viewers.

"Chelsea is an extraordinary talent whose smart,

clever, no-holds-barred point of view has clearly been embraced by

viewers," said Suzanne Kolb, president, E! "We are thrilled to continue

our partnership with Chelsea as we build on the success of Chelsea Lately, which has become the late night destination for

young adults, and collaborate with Borderline Amazing Productions on developing

even more hit shows."