E! Draws Nearly Two Million for Globes Pre-Show
E!'s Live From the Red Carpet2013 Golden Globes
telecast on Sunday hit a nine-year high, drawing nearly two million total
viewers from 6-8 p.m., according to Nielsen.
The two-hour telecast was up 12% with total viewers and
improved by 22% with women 18-34.
E! Online also had a busy night, as it set a Golden Globes
record for page views with 18 million (+12%) and uniques with one million
(+16%).
