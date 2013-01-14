E! Draws Nearly Two Million for Globes Pre-Show

E!'s Live From the Red Carpet2013 Golden Globes

telecast on Sunday hit a nine-year high, drawing nearly two million total

viewers from 6-8 p.m., according to Nielsen.





The two-hour telecast was up 12% with total viewers and

improved by 22% with women 18-34.





E! Online also had a busy night, as it set a Golden Globes

record for page views with 18 million (+12%) and uniques with one million

(+16%).