E!to Debut Series About Eastwood Family in May
E! announced
Tuesday that it will premiere a reality series following the Eastwood
family in May.
Mrs. Eastwood
& Company is a 10-episode series that follows Dina Eastwood, wife
of acclaimed actor/director Clint Eastwood, the vocal group Overtone -- which
she manages -- and their two daughters Francesca and Morgan.
Overtone is an
all-male six person vocal group from South Africa.
"Nothing is
more important to me than family – no matter how you define that," said
Dina Eastwood. "People might be surprised by how we live our lives and our
unconventional approach, and I also believe that it's hard not to fall in love
with my band, Overtone."
"I'm
really proud of my family," adds Clint Eastwood. "They are a constant
source of inspiration and entertainment."
The series is set
to debut May 20. The series was developed by
executive producer Jeff Jenkins for Bunim-Murray Productions; Dina Eastwood and
Bunim/Murray Productions' Jonathan Murray, Gil Goldschein and Russell Jay also
serve as executive producers.
