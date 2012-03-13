E!to Debut Series About Eastwood Family in May

E! announced

Tuesday that it will premiere a reality series following the Eastwood

family in May.

Mrs. Eastwood

& Company is a 10-episode series that follows Dina Eastwood, wife

of acclaimed actor/director Clint Eastwood, the vocal group Overtone -- which

she manages -- and their two daughters Francesca and Morgan.

Overtone is an

all-male six person vocal group from South Africa.

"Nothing is

more important to me than family – no matter how you define that," said

Dina Eastwood. "People might be surprised by how we live our lives and our

unconventional approach, and I also believe that it's hard not to fall in love

with my band, Overtone."

"I'm

really proud of my family," adds Clint Eastwood. "They are a constant

source of inspiration and entertainment."

The series is set

to debut May 20. The series was developed by

executive producer Jeff Jenkins for Bunim-Murray Productions; Dina Eastwood and

Bunim/Murray Productions' Jonathan Murray, Gil Goldschein and Russell Jay also

serve as executive producers.