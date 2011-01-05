E! Continues Kardashian Saga With ‘Khloe & Lamar'

E! will be keeping up with Khloé Kardashian and her Los Angeles Laker husband, Lamar Odom, in a series set to begin filming early in '11.

In Khloé & Lamar (working title), the outspoken Kardashian sister and the NBA star will invite cameras into their home, where Khloé's brother Robert Kardashian has become a semi-permanent houseguest.

The green light came from Lisa Berger, EVP of Entertainment Programming at Comcast-owned E!

"Khloé and Lamar are such a dynamic couple that we just knew we had to give them their own series," Berger said in a release. "They are fascinating individuals in their own right, and together the duo is a powerhouse. They are funny, dramatic, opinionated, and we intend to capture all this, along with the unvarnished reality of their lives together and apart, since each is constantly followed by their own celebrity spotlight."

