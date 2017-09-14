E! Appoints Amy Introcaso-Davis to EVP Slot

E! has tapped TV programming veteran Amy Introcaso-Davis as its executive VP of development and production, the network announced Wednesday.

Introcaso-Davis will lead all unscripted development and production for E! beginning Sept. 25. She will report to network president Adam Stotsky.

Introcaso-Davis most recently served as executive VP of programming & development for GSN. Prior to that she served as senior vice president of development & production for Bravo and senior VP of original programming & development for Oxygen.



