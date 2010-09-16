E! Announces New Reality Series 'Bridalplasty'

E! announced a new competition reality series Thursday, Bridalplasty, where engaged women

seeking image transformations before their big day will compete for an extreme

plastic surgery makeover and a dream wedding.

Bridalplasty,

which is hosted by Shanna Moakler, premieres Sunday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

for a 10-episode run. The series follows 12 brides-to-be as they live in a

mansion together and compete in wedding-themed challenges to win plastic

surgery procedures from each bride's "wish list."

At the end of each episode one bride will be voted off,

until the last bride standing is named in the finale, when she will reveal her

new body to her fiancé at the altar.

Bridalplasty is

produced by 51 Minds Entertainment, with Giuliana Rancic, Mark Cronin and Cris

Abrego serving as executive producers.