E! Announces New Reality Series 'Bridalplasty'
E! announced a new competition reality series Thursday, Bridalplasty, where engaged women
seeking image transformations before their big day will compete for an extreme
plastic surgery makeover and a dream wedding.
Bridalplasty,
which is hosted by Shanna Moakler, premieres Sunday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
for a 10-episode run. The series follows 12 brides-to-be as they live in a
mansion together and compete in wedding-themed challenges to win plastic
surgery procedures from each bride's "wish list."
At the end of each episode one bride will be voted off,
until the last bride standing is named in the finale, when she will reveal her
new body to her fiancé at the altar.
Bridalplasty is
produced by 51 Minds Entertainment, with Giuliana Rancic, Mark Cronin and Cris
Abrego serving as executive producers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.