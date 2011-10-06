E! Announces Docu-Series 'Scouted'

E! announced Thursday a new docu-series, Scouted, set to premiere Nov. 28 at 10 p.m., that

will follow local model scouts as they search for fresh faces to join the

modeling industry.

The eight-episode, one-hour series features undiscovered

models as they train with their scouts and eventually make their way to New

York -- provided One Management, a talent agency, requests a meeting with the

prospective model.

Michael Flutie, founder of talent agency Madwood Media, will

act as the creative director, as well as executive producer. Model Beri Smither

will train the girls as the model mentor, with Dani Stahl as image and style

consultant. Julia Samersova will be the

director of scouting on the series.

Scouted is produced

by Cris Abrego Productions, with Cris Abrego serving as executive producer,

alongside Flutie, Ben Samek, Rabih Gholam and Angela Aguilera.