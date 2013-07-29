E! to Air More Seasons of 'Burning Love'
E! announced Monday that it will air seasons two and three
of the online spoof dating series, Burning Love.
Season one aired this past spring. New cast members for the
upcoming seasons include Jerry O'Connell, Michael Cera, Adam Brody, Colin
Hanks, Joe Lo Truglio, Ryan Hansen, Rob Huebel, Paul Scheer, Nick Kroll, Nick
Thune, Martin Starr and Kumail Nanjiani.
The series is distributed and produced by Paramount's
Insurge Pictures, and executive produced by Red Hour's Ben Stiller, Stuart
Cornfeld and Mike Rosenstein, Abominable Pictures' Jonathan Stern, Ken Marino
and Erica Oyama. The series was created and written by Oyama and directed by
Ken Marino.
"E! is the perfect television home for this hilarious
series that has received so much buzz," said Cyndi McClellan, president,
network strategy and E! News, E! "We're excited to bring our
viewers more of the clever comedy and dead-on spoofs that have made this
acclaimed series such a hit."
Burning Love is nominated for a 2013 Primetime Emmy Award
for Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format, Live-Action, Entertainment
Program.
