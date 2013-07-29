E! to Air More Seasons of 'Burning Love'

E! announced Monday that it will air seasons two and three

of the online spoof dating series, Burning Love.





Season one aired this past spring. New cast members for the

upcoming seasons include Jerry O'Connell, Michael Cera, Adam Brody, Colin

Hanks, Joe Lo Truglio, Ryan Hansen, Rob Huebel, Paul Scheer, Nick Kroll, Nick

Thune, Martin Starr and Kumail Nanjiani.





The series is distributed and produced by Paramount's

Insurge Pictures, and executive produced by Red Hour's Ben Stiller, Stuart

Cornfeld and Mike Rosenstein, Abominable Pictures' Jonathan Stern, Ken Marino

and Erica Oyama. The series was created and written by Oyama and directed by

Ken Marino.





"E! is the perfect television home for this hilarious

series that has received so much buzz," said Cyndi McClellan, president,

network strategy and E! News, E! "We're excited to bring our

viewers more of the clever comedy and dead-on spoofs that have made this

acclaimed series such a hit."



Burning Love is nominated for a 2013 Primetime Emmy Award

for Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format, Live-Action, Entertainment

Program.