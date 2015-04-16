E! to Air AwesomenessTV’s ‘Side Effects’ Movie

E! will air AwesomenessTV’s musical drama Side Effects on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

The 90-minute movie will be released digitally through Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, MGO, Vudu and Xbox on Saturday, as will the third season on YouTube.

Side Effects follows the story of 16-year-old Whitney Connolly, whose medication has a musical hallucination side effect.

“With its tremendous launch on AwesomenessTV and now its debut on E!, Side Effects proves that great content can gain traction in all forms of distribution,” said Aimee Carlson, VP, digital and scripted development at UCP.

The movie is coproduced by AwesomenessTV and Universal Cable Productions, with Brian Robbins, Joe Davola, Shauna Phelan, star Chester See and Allison Schroeder.