E! Adds Series With Jillian Michaels, Joel McHale

E! continues to expand its programming roster, ordering a pair of series on Tuesday.

The NBCUniversal cabler will follow The Biggest Loser’s Jillian Michaels around in a new docuseries Just Jillian, which will showcase the well known fitness trainer’s private life. Premiering next year, Just Jillian is produced by All3Media America and Empowered Media. Executive producers are Michaels, Giancarlo Chersich, Stephen Lambert, Eli Holzman, Brian Veskosky and Greg Goldman.

E! has also ordered a half-hour pop culture series from The Soup’s Joel McHale and K.P. Anderson called The Comment Section. Hosted by Michael Kosta, the series explores the biggest stories of the week and all of the outrageous and hilarious comments made about them on social media. Produced by Wilshire Studios Free Period and Pygmy Wolf Productions, the series will debut this summer.

The network has put five more projects into development: Famously Single, Hollywood Prenup, Girls Guide to Sports, Instafamous and Kierra & Harry Douglas Project.