E! Adds Greenwald, Promotes Salarnis

E! Entertainment Television announced two personnel moves to bolster its original-programming and series-development efforts.

Beth Greenwald joined the Comcast-owned cable network as vice president, original programming and series development. She had been a senior development executive at New Line Television.

And E! promoted Jason Salarnis to director, original programming and series development, from the network’s talent-development and casting group.

In her new role, Greenwald will oversee the development of programs and collaborate with the creative community on behalf of the network.

"Beth has a long track record of success developing hit shows that appeal to young viewers,” E! executive VP, original programming and series development Lisa Berger said in a statement.

“We are fortunate to have her on board as we continue to build the network's original programming and expand series development across a variety of genres," she added. "I am incredibly excited to have solidified the E! team with such talented executives who possess outstanding experience and incredibly strong relationships within the industry."