E! Adds Greenwald, Promotes Salarnis
By B&C Staff
E! Entertainment Television announced two personnel moves to bolster its original-programming and series-development efforts.
Beth Greenwald joined the Comcast-owned cable network as vice president, original programming and series development. She had been a senior development executive at New Line Television.
And E! promoted Jason Salarnis to director, original programming and series development, from the network’s talent-development and casting group.
In her new role, Greenwald will oversee the development of programs and collaborate with the creative community on behalf of the network.
"Beth has a long track record of success developing hit shows that appeal to young viewers,” E! executive VP, original programming and series development Lisa Berger said in a statement.
“We are fortunate to have her on board as we continue to build the network's original programming and expand series development across a variety of genres," she added. "I am incredibly excited to have solidified the E! team with such talented executives who possess outstanding experience and incredibly strong relationships within the industry."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.