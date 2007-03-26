E! Acquires UK Reality Series Katie & Peter

The E! Network has acquired the U.S. rights to the hit British reality show Katie & Peter.

The show follows supermodel, columnist and actress Katie Price (also known as “Jordan”) and her husband, musician Peter Andre, as they juggle their careers with family life.

“Though the British press has often been quick to judge them in print, there is much more to Katie and Peter than meets the eye,” said E! in a statement about the show.

The couple met on the UK show I'm a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here! and quickly became tabloid fodder. Their own show followed suit.

The series will premiere April 21st on E!