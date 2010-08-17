DWTS Unveils New Contestants Live

ABC will attempt to ramp up

anticipation for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars by announcing

the new field of celebrity contestants via a live primetime press conference,

the network announced Aug. 17.

Dancing co-hosts Tom Bergeron and

Brooke Burke will reveal the cast during the Aug. 30 episode of Bachelor Pad. The

contestants will be posted on ABC.com immediately following the announcement.

The presser also will be available for streaming online.

This is the first time the Dancing

cast has been revealed live on-air. The new season of Dancing with the Stars

bows Sept. 20 at p.m.

Last season was a mixed bag ratings

wise for Dancing. With high-profile train wreck contestants including Kate

Gosslin and Pamela Anderson, the show posted some of its best ratings ever for

its Monday performance shows, which averaged more than 20 million viewers. But

the Tuesday results shows posted year-over-year declines, averaging around 13

million viewers. And while the premiere last March set a record with 23.9

million viewers. The May finale however posted steep declines; 18.2 million people

watched singer/actress Nicole Sherzinger win the mirror ball trophy, a 27% drop

compared to the previous year.