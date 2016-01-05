Dwayne Johnson Inks Script Deal With Fox

Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, in partnership with Imperative Entertainment, has inked a script deal with Fox that includes the drama Boost Unit (working title). The show is being written by Jonny Umansky and Zach Hyatt.

Johnson is a film and TV star who formerly wrestled professionally as The Rock. He currently stars in the HBO series Ballers. He co-founded Seven Bucks with Dany Garcia.

Boost Unit is described as “a high-octane, action-packed hour that follows the newest recruit of the LAPD's Auto Theft Task Force, a notorious getaway driver with a hidden past.”

“We’re bringing to life the high stakes street pursuits and grueling work of this very specialized elite task force and we’re excited to partner with Imperative Entertainment to combine an epic mix of gripping action and sophisticated storytelling,” said Johnson.

Tim Kring is co-founder of Imperative Entertainment. "Rarely do you hear a pitch that checks all the boxes and feels so immediately commercial, new and timely. We couldn't be more thrilled to be involved with Seven Bucks Productions on Boost Unit," he said.

Johnson, Garcia, Umansky and Hyatt are executive producers on the project.