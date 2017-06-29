Duplass Brothers Drama ‘Room 104’ Debuts on HBO July 28

Anthology series Room 104, from Mark and Jay Duplass, debuts Friday, July 28, on HBO. Season one of the series, about the characters who pass through a single room of a motel, consists of 12 episodes.

According to HBO, “The show tells a different story each week, with the tone, the characters and the era changing every time. Ranging from comedy to drama to horror, each episode plays like a mini-movie, offering a new discovery from one week to the next, telling tales of everyday people striving for connection and meaning.”

The Duplass brothers were creators of the HBO comedy Togetherness, which lasted two seasons, and are executive producers of HBO animated comedy Animals, which returns for season three next year. Jay and Mark Duplass have written, directed and/or produced more than 20 films, including Cyrus, Jeff, Who Lives at Home and Baghead.