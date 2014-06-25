Dunn, Lougee Among New Broadcasters Foundation Directors

Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations, and Dave Lougee, president, Gannett Broadcasting, are two of the four media executives joining the Broadcasters Foundation of America board of directors. The four were voted into office. Joining them are Beth Neuhoff, Neuhoff Communicastions president and CEO, and Mike O’Neill, president and CEO of Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI).

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has distributed millions of dollars to broadcasters who lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen family tragedy.

“The addition of these four prominent broadcasters to our board will further enhance awareness of the work that we do and increase our ability to help more broadcasters in need,” said Phil Lombardo, chairman, BFOA. “Their dedication to helping those in our industry who need it most is an inspiration that I hope will motivate everyone in our profession to make a donation and become involved with our cause.”