Dunkin’ Donuts Takes Role on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Dunkin’ Donuts will be a key sponsor of NBC’s America's Got Talent this season.

The doughnut chain will be featured in several on air elements of the show, which is in its 10th season, and will have online extensions as well.

Dunkin’ is replacing Snapple as a key sponsor. Snapple had been with the show since season 7. Financial terms were not disclosed.

As part of the deal, NBC will air “AGT Runs on Dunkin” segments featuring sponsored clips from the audition phase of the show. There will be a “Dunkin’ Save” element that allows viewers to save acts from elimination. And contestants will be interviewed in a Dunkin’ Lounge during live results shows.

“From contestants giving exclusive backstage interviews in the Dunkin’ Lounge to fans voting to keep their favorite act in the show through the ‘Dunkin’ Save,’ this multi-platform integration will give AGT fans a unique experience that will help keep them running throughout the season,” Scott Hudler, VP of global consumer engagement at Dunkin’ Brands, said in a statement.

“America's Got Talent and Dunkin’ Donuts are both iconic brands that celebrate the American spirit. Together, we were able to create an authentic relationship with our audience as well as the show's cast and crew,” said Alison Tarrant, executive VP, client solutions group, NBCUniversal.

On the digital side, an America’s Got Talent GIF booth will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at their favorite acts. All GIFs will be fed directly into the AGT Tumblr page, sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts. Also, all “AGT Runs on Dunkin’” segments during the live results shows and the Dunkin’ Lounge will be featured on NBC.com/AGT. Elements of the Dunkin’ Donuts-sponsored campaign will be promoted via Social Synch.

“Dunkin’ Donuts is the perfect partner to join us in celebrating a decade of talent for Season 10 of AGT,” said Amy Lorbati, senior VP of brand partnerships and integrated marketing, FremantleMedia North America, which produces the show. “Similar to AGT, Dunkin’ is a cherished brand that has been enjoyed by families across the country for numerous years.”

Season 10 of America’s Got Talent premieres Tuesday night. It is hosted by Nick Cannon. Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howard Stern are the judges.