Dunkin’ Donuts Returns as ‘Talent’ Sponsor

Dunkin’ Donuts is returning as a big sponsor of America’s Got Talent.

The deal, with NBC and FremantleMedia North America, means fans will again be able to use a “Dunkin’ Save” in order to keep their favorite acts from getting eliminated from the live shows.

Dunkin’ also gets branded cups on the judges’ desks, integrations through the show’s audition episodes and branded segments featuring contestant interviews that will air during the live results show and on NBC.com.

Additionally, contestants will be able to capture photos in the Dunkin’ Donuts branded GIF booth, where all photos will be posted to the America’s Got Talent Tumblr page. Dunkin’ Donuts will also tap into NBCUniversal’s Social Synch offering to expand the program’s reach among their key consumers.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“America’s Got Talent continues to attract the largest and most dedicated fan base of the summer shows," said Nick Dunham, director, media & partnerships, Dunkin’ Donuts. “We are excited to be able to offer these consumers another season of unique multi-platform experiences in front of, and behind, the camera.”

Season 11 of America's Got Talent premieres May 31.

“Dunkin’ Donuts was an essential part of AGT’s 10th season and we’re thrilled to welcome them back for this highly anticipated season with Simon Cowell in the judge’s chair,” said Peter Lazarus, senior VP, entertainment advertising sales, NBCUniversal. “This partnership proves the power of venerable brands coming together in a seamless pairing to reach viewers at massive scale in the summer’s ratings dominating show.”